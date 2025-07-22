BCB plans tributes to Milestone victims during second T20I

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet in Uttara on Monday, which claimed the lives of 27 people so far and left at least 171 others injured.

In respect to the victims, the BCB has announced a series of commemorative measures during Tuesday's second T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

As a mark of respect, players from both sides, along with team officials and match referees, will wear black armbands during the game. A minute of silence will be observed before the match begins to honour those who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

The BCB has also decided not to play any music in the stadium during the match, maintaining a sombre atmosphere as a tribute to the victims. Additionally, national flags at all BCB venues, including the SBNCS, will be flown at half-mast throughout the day.

Beyond the matchday tributes, the BCB will organise special prayers and a milad mahfil seeking peace for the departed souls and recovery for the injured.