Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Sep 6, 2025 04:53 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 05:01 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

BCB names three-member commission for board of director election

Sat Sep 6, 2025 04:53 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 05:01 PM
Star Sports Report
Sat Sep 6, 2025 04:53 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 05:01 PM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced the formation of a three-member election commission for the upcoming BCB board of directors election.

Read more

October BCB polls confirmed

Advocate Mohammod Hossain, senior advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, has been nominated as the chief election commissioner. Sibgat Ullah, BPM, PPM, additional inspector general of Police and chief of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been nominated as one of the election commissioners. The executive director (Joint Secretary) of the National Sports Council has been nominated as the other election commissioner, according to a press release from the BCB.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The election is likely to be held in the first week of October, according to BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul.

 

Related topic:
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)BCBBCB election 2025Supreme Court (SC)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BCB election deadline

Deadline nears but no clear path yet for BCB polls

1m ago

SC rightly asserts the independence of EC

2y ago

BCB unaware of Mustafizur's IPL call-up

3m ago

Twin tons transmit new vitality

2m ago

Hope to find out why I'm struggling and overcome it: Litton

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যথাযথ পরিকল্পনা ছাড়াই পুনরায় চালু করা হয়েছিল বিমানের নারিতা ফ্লাইট

বিপুল লোকসান হওয়ায় চালুর ২১ মাসের মধ্যেই এ রুটে ফ্লাইট বন্ধ করতে বাধ্য হয় বিমান।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

যেভাবে উত্তর কোরিয়ায় ব্যর্থ হয় ‘সিল টিম ৬’-এর গোপন মার্কিন অভিযান

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে