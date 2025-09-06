BCB names three-member commission for board of director election

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced the formation of a three-member election commission for the upcoming BCB board of directors election.

Advocate Mohammod Hossain, senior advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, has been nominated as the chief election commissioner. Sibgat Ullah, BPM, PPM, additional inspector general of Police and chief of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been nominated as one of the election commissioners. The executive director (Joint Secretary) of the National Sports Council has been nominated as the other election commissioner, according to a press release from the BCB.

The election is likely to be held in the first week of October, according to BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul.