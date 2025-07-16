BCB looking for away series in vacant August window

Following postponement of Bangladesh's home series against India from August this year to September next year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided to look for opportunities to play outside the country, if possible, during the vacant August window, cricket operations chairman Najmul Abedeen Fahim informed the media on Wednesday.

"For that period, we were thinking of playing matches internally since previously we had the 'A' team playing against the national side. That was part of a previous plan. Right now we are thinking of whether we can play with another team or play outside the country for a limited time. If it doesn't happen, then we will play matches internally," he said.

The question of Test captaincy is still an issue following Najmul Hossain Shanto's resignation.

Shanto stepping down from Test captaincy raised questions about the effectiveness of cricket operations and relevant departments. Shanto apparently felt that three captains in three separate formats was a policy that would not be effective for the Bangladesh dressing room.

BCB director Fahim had flown to Sri Lanka during the second Test last month to discuss the matter but eventually Shanto did step down, announcing his decision at a press conference after the second Test in Colombo.

Shanto returned to Bangladesh following the ODI series and on Wednesday, Fahim was asked whether there was any communication with the former Test captain.

"No, actually even previously there was adequate communication with him. I feel that both Shanto and us [board] are clear about what happened."

Asked if any discussion was possible regarding Shanto taking Test captaincy again, Fahim said: "Definitely we wanted him to continue but since he has taken a decision, we have respect for that."