BCB boss in Sylhet for crucial board meeting

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam Bulbul arrived in sylhet on Monday morning to preside over a board meeting that is supposed to decide on a few important issues, including the upcoming BCB election.

Aminul was greeted at Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort by board director Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, who has been in the city, alongside the hotel staff.

The meeting is scheduled to commence at 2:00pm. The other board directors are expected to join the meeting virtually.

"One of the key agendas of the meeting is the discussion on the upcoming elections. The election roadmap and schedule are likely to be finalised during the meeting," a BCB director, requesting anonymity, told The Daily Star on Sunday.

In addition to the election agenda, the board is also expected to approve the appointment of a sports marketing consultancy firm for managing events of the Bangladesh Premier League T20 tournament. It has been reported earlier that New York-based International Management Group (IMG) is likely to be confirmed for a multi-year deal to manage the franchise-based competition.

The board is also set to make several financial approvals and ratify budgets during today's meeting.