Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the itinerary for the upcoming Pakistan series and as expected the three T20Is are scheduled to take place on July 20, 22 and 24.

Pakistan are set to arrive on July 16 before they depart on July 25th. All three T20Is will be played at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium the matches will begin at 6 pm Bangladesh time.