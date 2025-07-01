Bangladesh ‘A’ to take part in Top End T20 series in Australia

Bangladesh A team have been invited to play the 2025 Top End T20 series in Australia's Darwin, Australia's Northern Territory Cricket announced in a media release on Tuesday.

Bangladesh HP played the last edition of the tournament along with Pakistan Shaheens. Alongside BCB and PCB, the Cricket Association of Nepal will also be playing the tournament as an associate nation. Last year, Bangladesh lost the final of the tournament against Adelaide Strikers Academy.

The last edition of the tournament saw players such as Tanzid Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain and Shamim Hossain Patwary feature for the Bangladesh HP side in the tournament.

Pakistan A and Bangladesh A are scheduled to play on August 14 in the opening fixture of the tournament. 'The stand-alone marque match-up scheduled as part of local 'Pakistan Independence Day' celebrations," the Northern Territory Cricket media release read.

"We're pleased to be returning to Darwin for the 2025 Top End T20 Series, which has quickly become an important fixture in our calendar. Playing in Australian conditions against quality opposition offers valuable experience for our emerging players and supports our broader development objectives," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury was quoted as saying in the media release.

"Our continued partnership with Northern Territory Cricket reflects a shared commitment to building strong international ties through the game. We're particularly looking forward to the opening night clash on August 14 and the opportunity to showcase the talent coming through Bangladesh cricket," the BCB CEO added.