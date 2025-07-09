With Bangladesh series postponed, will India head to Sri Lanka?

India and Sri Lanka could lock horns in a short limited-overs series next month, with both cricket boards in discussions to finalise a possible three-match ODI and T20I series in mid-August.

The development follows the postponement of India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh, which had been scheduled for August. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently confirmed that the series has been rescheduled to September 2026, putting an end to weeks of speculation regarding its fate.

India were originally set to arrive in Dhaka on August 13 to play three ODIs and as many T20Is, with matches planned between August 17 and 31 across Dhaka and Chattogram as part of the ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP).

The postponement of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), which was also scheduled for July-August, has meanwhile created a rare gap in Sri Lanka's calendar. According to Sri Lanka Newswire, the two boards are now exploring the feasibility of fitting in a bilateral series during this window.

Sri Lanka are due to depart for Zimbabwe later in August, with the series there set to begin on August 29, making mid-August the only viable period to host India.

The two sides last met in Sri Lanka in July 2023, where India clinched the T20I series while the hosts took the ODI honours.

