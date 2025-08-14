Bangladesh 'A' fall to 79-run loss in Top End T20 opener

Bangladesh A's defeat against Pakistan Shaheens in the opening match of the Top End T20 tournament in Darwin showed that there is a lot more improvement still to be made by crop of players who have already starred for national team.

Bangladesh 'A' started brightly with the bat in chase of Pakistan's 227 for four but after the initial onslaught, the batting flattered to deceive.

The target was always going to be a difficult prospect after Tigers' bowlers leaked runs. Yet, more would have been expected from the likes of Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain among others.

Naim, who featured in the last two T20I series for the Tigers, attempted to play across the line to Ubaid Shah, only to see his stumps disturbed after a 4-ball 5. While the experienced T20I star did not leave an impact, Saif Hassan and youngster Jishan Alam certainly kept Pakistan on the back foot.

Bangladesh ended the Powerplay at 74 for 1 and by the end of the seventh over, the duo took the score to 92 for 1, scoring well above the required-rate. Yet, after Jishan departed for a 17-ball 33, laced with five fours and a six, the innings began to unfurl.

Afif, who has starred in 70 T20Is for the Tigers, also threw away his wicket trying to manufacture shots forcefully even though the scoreboard pressure was under control. Saif, who struck a 32-ball 57, laced with five fours and three sixes, was next to depart, leaving Bangladesh 'A' struggling at 115 for four in the 12th over.

Apart from Nurul Hasan Sohan's 22, all the latter batters fell cheaply as Bangladesh 'A' were bowled out for 148 in 16.5 overs. Saad Masood and Faisal Akram bagged three apiece for Pakistan Shaheens.

Earlier, Bangladesh bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Pakistan openers. Khawaja Nafay (61) and Yasir Khan (62) stitched together a 118-run stand in 11.1 overs before the former fell to a run-out. Mahfuzur Rabbi then sent back Yasir and it appeared that Bangladesh 'A' would get a grip on the game.

Abdul Samad's aggressive 56 not out off 27 deliveries and Irfan Khan's 25 saw Shaheens post 227 for four. Hasan Mahmud was the most economical of the bowlers, conceding 34 in four for a wicket while spinner Rakibul Hasan and pacer Ripon Mondol went for over 10 an over.