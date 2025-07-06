Bangladesh climb to ninth spot in ODI rankings

Bangladesh ended their seven-match losing streak in ODIs yesterday with a 16-run win over Sri Lanka in Colombo and with it have also climbed up one spot in the ODI rankings and have returned to ninth position.

With the win over the Lankans, Bangladesh now have 78 rating points and with that have overtaken West Indies in the rankings, who have 77 points.

Earlier in May, the Tigers had slipped to 10th in the rankings for the first time after around 18 years following a very poor run in the 50-over format.

Bangladesh's losing streak had begun in November last year, when they lost the third ODI against Afghanistan in Sharjah to lose a three-match series 2-1.

After that, they were clean-swept 3-0 by West Indies in the Caribbean in December, lost to India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan and suffered their seventh straight loss last Wednesday, in the first ODI of a three-match series against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

With the win in the second game, orchestrated by a maiden five-wicket haul from Tanvir Islam, Bangladesh have evened the series and turned the third and final match on Tuesday into an unofficial final.