Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy unveiled

England and India greats James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar have been honoured with a newly named trophy – the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy – which will be contested in future Test series between the two nations.

The England and Wales Board (ECB) unveiled the new trophy, which features the imagery of both Tendulkar and Anderson and also has their signatures engraved on it as a tribute to the two stalwarts.

The two greats were present to mark the occasion ahead of the upcoming five-Test series between the two sides starting Friday, 20 June.

The Pataudi family, after whom the previous Pataudi Trophy was named, will continue to be honoured through the introduction of the Pataudi Medal, a new accolade that will be awarded to the winning captain of the series.

Anderson, who represented England in 188 Test matches, claimed a whooping 704 wickets in the longest format – the third-highest in the format – before bringing the curtains down on his career last year after a five-Test series in India last year.

The masterful seamer brought his best against India, amassing an incredible 149 wickets from 39 Tests, at an average of 25.47, including six five-wicket hauls.

"It's a proud moment for me and my family to have this iconic series named after Sachin and myself," Anderson was quoted in a statement.

"The rivalry between our two nations has always been something special, full of history, intensity and unforgettable moments.

"To be recognised in this way is a real honour. I'm looking forward to seeing the next chapter unfold in England this summer. It promises to be compelling, competitive cricket - exactly what you'd expect from two great sides. This is elite sport at its finest."

India's legendary batter, Sachin Tendulkar, the first player with 200 Test caps, closed his red-ball career in 2013 with the most runs in the format, a record he still holds with a mammoth 15,921 runs, which include 51 centuries.

The Indian icon delivered some memorable displays against England, scoring 2,535 runs at an average of 51.73, with a highest score of 193 at Headingley, the venue for the upcoming Test between the two sides.

"For me, Test cricket embodies life – you give your best, and if things go wrong, it gives you another day to regroup, think, unlearn, and bounce back," Tendulkar said.

"It is the highest form of the game that teaches you endurance, discipline and adaptability, against all odds. I owe my foundation to Test cricket, as it has seen me grow from disappointments to triumphs, from aspirations to fulfilment.

"India and England have played a big role in shaping Test cricket in a way that it remains an evolving inspiration for subsequent generations.

"And now, as I share this recognition with my on-field challenger and an off-field gentleman James, I hope that the world celebrates the essence of Test cricket even more - allowing it to traverse boundaries yet untrodden."

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be up for grabs in the five-Test series between England and India, marking the beginning of their new ICC World Test Championship cycle.