Akash Deep lucky to escape Duckett 'elbow', says Trescothick

India's Akash Deep puts his arm around England's Ben Duckett after taking his wicket, caught by Dhruv Jurel. Photo: Reuters

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick claimed Akash Deep was lucky not to be elbowed by Ben Duckett after the India bowler sparked a series of explosive incidents between the feuding sides at the Oval on Friday.

Deep's clash with Duckett lit the fuse on the second day of the deciding Test as an increasingly tense rivalry approaches boiling point.

The India seamer mockingly put an arm around Duckett's shoulder after having the opener caught behind for 43 attempting a cheeky reverse scoop in England's first innings.

The dismissal came not long after Duckett was heard telling Deep "you can't get me out".

Deep's provocative act could be deemed to breach International Cricket Council rules on "inappropriate physical contact".

Duckett did not react as he walked off, but Deep had to be pulled away by KL Rahul to stop the row escalating.

Trescothick, who made 76 Test appearances for England from 2000 to 2006, was stunned by Deep's 'send-off' and said the reaction in his playing days would not have been as composed as Duckett's.

"I was just saying many in my time, a lot of players would have just dropped the elbow on him. I don't think I've ever seen a bowler do that after getting someone out," said Trescothick.

"You see bowlers have many words like we've seen a bit in this series on both sides. But it was just different wasn't it? I was just laughing and joking about it.

"Ben doesn't really do a great deal. Put your head down and walk off, your job is done at that point. There is no need to walk him off in that fashion."

With the animosity rising, England batsman Joe Root responded furiously after an exchange with Prasidh Krishna as he ran between the wickets later in the innings.

Root, who has rarely lost his cool on the pitch, was clearly incensed as he shouted at Krishna.

- 'Plenty of words and arguments' -

Speaking after the day's play, Krishna insisted the exchange was just good-natured banter in the heat of the moment.

"It was a very small thing. It was just a combative edge that was coming out. We are good mates off the field. It was just a bit of banter and we both enjoyed it," he said.

Root was eventually dismissed by Mohammed Siraj for just 29 and Krishna revealed India had been determined to unsettle him with an aggressive approach.

"I think that was the plan but I didn't think the couple of words I said would get such a big reaction from him," he said.

"I love the guy, he is a legend of the game. It's great when two people are out there wanting to do their best."

Krishna was involved in another clash when he threw the ball towards Zak Crawley, hitting his bat in the process, after fielding a shot from the England opener.

Earlier in the series, India captain Shubman Gill accused the hosts of ignoring the "spirit of cricket" following Crawley's time-wasting late on the third day of the third Test at Lord's.

England were angered by India's decision to bat on in the fourth Test at Old Trafford rather than agree a draw as soon as possible.

England hold a 2-1 lead in the series with three days left in the deciding Test, with India leading by 52 runs at 75-2 in their second innings.

Trescothick insisted the teams would remain on friendly terms after the series, despite the growing evidence to the contrary.

"The game has been fought in good spirits, even though there have been plenty of words and arguments along the way," he said.