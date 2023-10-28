October 28 rallies
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 07:07 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 07:15 PM

October 28 rallies

41 cops injured in clashes with BNP protesters

Photo: Amran Hossain/Star

At least 41 members of the police were injured during today's clash between law enforcers and BNP activists in the capital's Paltan-Kakrail area, said police.

Of the injured, 20 cops have received treatment at the Rajarbagh Police Hospital, while the rest were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's media cell informed.

Earlier, the DMP media cell said a police constable died of injuries which he sustained from the clashes in the Fakirarpool area.

The deceased was identified as Aminul Parvez, a constable of DMP's CTTC unit. He hailed from Daulatpur upazila in Manikganj, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's media cell informed.

Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, said doctors at DMCH declared him dead around 4:15pm after pedestrians brought him to the hospital with head wounds.

