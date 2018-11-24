S'pore fires starting gun on sensitive political transition

Singapore's ruling party yesterday set in motion a carefully orchestrated political succession that will see the founding family hand over the premiership, a crucial moment in the city-state's short history.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat was named first assistant secretary general in the People's Action Party (PAP), which has ruled Singapore since it gained self-rule from Britain in 1959, putting him on course to become premier.

The 57-year-old is now expected to take over in the coming years from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the son of the late founding premier Lee Kuan Yew, who oversaw the country's rapid economic development during three decades of sometimes authoritarian rule.

The power transfer, which begins as Singapore gears up for elections that could come as soon as next year, is in line with 66-year-old Premier Lee's plan to hand power to a broadly younger generation of leaders.

Heng would be the country's fourth prime minister and the second from outside the Lee family.

It will be a sensitive moment for the financial hub of 5.6 million people, with the country's transformation into one of the world's wealthiest and most stable societies inextricably linked in many people's minds to the rule of the Lee family.

"A smooth transition to the new team to lead us beyond the next elections is important not only for the PAP, but also for Singapore's future," said Prime Minister Lee on Facebook following the announcement.

During an unprecedented family feud last year that captivated the country, Lee rejected allegations he harboured political ambitions for his son -- meaning the looming change of leadership could spell the end of the Lees holding the country's top job.

Elections must be held by 2021, but Premier Lee has indicated they could be sooner.