We’re dealing with Myanmar govt on Rohingya repatriation: foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said the government is dealing with the Myanmar government on the Rohingya repatriation issue.

"We are dealing with the government of Myanmar. In a meeting with Myanmar's foreign minister who is also the deputy prime minister, I urged him to take back the Rohingyas and to begin the repatriation process," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister, who had the meeting with his Myanmar counterpart on the sidelines of the NAM Summit in Uganda, said his Myanmar counterpart personally responded positively in this regard.

He said the government wants to repatriate the Rohingyas through discussion with the government of Myanmar.

The foreign minister also said the government remains aware of the situation in Myanmar through media reports.

At a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hasan Mahmud said they gave priority to a number of issues including Rohingya repatriation, economic diplomacy, and trade expansion during his meetings on the sidelines of the two Summits held in Ugandan capital Kampala.

He said he also discussed the Rohingya issue with the UN Secretary-General and sought UN support for the repatriation.