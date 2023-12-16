US to resettle more Rohingyas from Bangladesh in 2024

The United States has recognised the Rohingya situation as a "priority" and pledged to continue to increase the number of Rohingyas, including those from Bangladesh, resettled through the USRAP in fiscal 2024.

The US also encouraged third countries to expand Rohingya resettlement, said the US Department of State yesterday.

New pledges from the United States were announced at the 2023 Global Refugee Forum.

The country pledged to continue through calendar year 2024 to use its experience with resettling Rohingya refugees and its positions as chair of the Resettlement Diplomacy Network and a co-chair of the Priority Situations Core Group (PSCG) to encourage other countries to expand or create new third-country solutions for Rohingya refugees.

The United States pledged through its Welcome Corps at Work, the new labour mobility programme for refugees within Welcome Corps, to focus on Rohingya refugees gaining access to employment in the United States.

It also pledged to support efforts to expand programmes that offer numeracy, literacy, and vocational training as well as formal skills certification to Rohingya refugees and host communities.

This includes engaging with private sector actors who could contribute financial, in-kind, or technical support to these programmes.

The United States will work with the donor community and host governments to support the efforts of international financial institutions to develop effective means of supporting Rohingya refugees and surrounding host communities.

It will strengthen the internal coherence of its humanitarian and development assistance for Rohingya refugees and hosting countries, including through the development of a programme to build the capacity of partners to address the unique health and protection needs of Rohingya refugees.

From December 13-15 at the Global Refugee Forum (GRF), the largest international gathering on refugees, the United States announced 26 unique commitments toward eight multi-stakeholder pledges demonstrating US leadership in meeting the needs of refugees and host communities in this time of historic displacement.

The United States is spearheading high-level action with diverse global partners, strengthening global refugee resettlement opportunities, and encouraging more comprehensive and innovative responses and solutions to refugee and host community needs.

When consultations toward the Global Compact on Refugees began in 2016, forcibly displaced people around the world numbered 65.6 million.

Each year since then has set a successive record for the highest number of displaced persons ever recorded.

Global forced displacement is increasing at unprecedented rates, with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimating as of December 2023 more than 130 million people are forcibly displaced or stateless worldwide.

For the international community, the need to broaden the base of support for refugees worldwide has never been more urgent, said the US.

The United States reaffirmed its commitment to the Global Compact on Refugees and underscores its dedication to championing refugee protection and solutions.