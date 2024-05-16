US representative to UN Agencies calls for urgent Rohingya support

Ambassador Jeffrey Prescott, the US representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, has called on the international community to continue its support to the Rohingya refugees and their Bangladeshi host communities, said a press release.

He made the call after a week-long mission in Bangladesh, visiting projects of the World Food Programme (WFP), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Some of the challenges the ambassador witnessed firsthand include the poor living conditions in the camps and continued restrictions on movement and job opportunities.

The camps are highly susceptible to hazards such as fires and climate shocks such as floods and cyclones, which deepen the population's vulnerability each time they strike.

The United States is the single largest donor to the ongoing refugee crisis in Bangladesh, committing US $2.4 billion since August 2017, of which nearly US $2 billion has been provided for Rohingyas and host communities.