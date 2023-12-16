A threat to regional stability

Foreign secy on extended presence of Rohingyas

Extended presence of Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar is jeopardising social cohesion, ecological balance, economic viability, and the law and order situation, Bangladesh told Global Refugee Forum yesterday.

"Some Rohingya individuals in the camps show an increasing inclination towards criminal activities, and there is a genuine risk of radicalisation and violent extremism, posing a potential threat to regional stability," said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the three-day forum that ended in Geneva.

Masud said Bangladesh has hosted 1.2 million Rohingya for six years, striving to provide humanitarian aid despite challenges. However, with dwindling funding (Only 47 percent of the Joint Response Plan this year has been funded), there's been a 33 percent cut in food rations in the first half of the year.

He called on the international partners, regional countries, UN agencies and ASEAN to play assistive roles to scale up their activities in the Rakhine State to build resilience among communities and to create livelihood options for quick repatriation of the Rohingyas.

He pledged to further improve the living conditions of Rohingyas with international support, strengthen security and continue to work for their safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation to Myanmar.