Swedish Princess arrives at Ukhiya Rohingya Camp

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has arrived at Cox's Bazar Ukhiya Rohingya camp this noon.

She, also a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) goodwill ambassador, arrived at the Ukhiya Rohingya camp carried by an army helicopter from the Bhasan Char area of Noakhali around 1:30pm.

During this trip, Princess Victoria will visit various projects in the Rohingya camp.

Later, she will visit the world's largest shelter project for climate refugees at Khuruskool in Cox's Bazar in the afternoon.

According to the Swedish Embassy, this is Princess Victoria's first visit to Bangladesh after being appointed as UNDP Goodwill Ambassador in 2023.

She visited Bangladesh in 2005.