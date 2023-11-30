Rohingya youth shot dead in Ukhiya camp

A Rohingya youth was shot dead in Ukhiya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar this morning.

The deceased was identified as Syed Alam, 24, a resident of Camp 4, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent quoting Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge Ukhiya Police Station.

A group of unidentified criminals entered Alam's room and shot him when he was asleep around 6:00am, he said.

With critical injuries, he was rushed to a hospital in the camp where doctors declared him dead.

Filing of a case is underway, he said.