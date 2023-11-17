Rohingya Repatriation: Take steps to create conducive environment

UN tells Myanmar, adopts resolution

The UN yesterday adopted a resolution calling upon Myanmar to address the root causes of the Rohingya crisis and create a conducive environment in Rakhine to facilitate the voluntary, safe and dignified return of the refugees to their homeland.

The resolution on the situation of human rights of Rohingyas and other minorities in Myanmar was adopted by the third committee of the UN General Assembly by consensus.

Jointly tabled by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the EU, the resolution was co-sponsored by 114 countries, marking the highest level of international support since 2017, according to a statement.

This year's resolution highlights several critical developments.

It commends the generosity and humanitarian support of Bangladesh in hosting more than 1.2 million Rohingya refugees including its extensive investments in the Bhasan char project.

The resolution welcomes the recently adopted Security Council Resolution 2669 (2022), in which the council demanded an immediate end to all forms of violence throughout Myanmar, according to the statement.

It also calls for swift implementation of the Asean's five-point consensus to expedite the repatriation of Rohingya from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

The resolution noted the ongoing justice and accountability processes and welcomed the developments in the case against Myanmar with the International Court of Justice and the investigation by the prosecution of the International Criminal Court.

The member states have also been urged to continue the humanitarian support for the Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh in the spirit of responsibility and burden sharing.

"Bangladesh is a small country with a high density of population and very limited resources. The protracted presence of the Rohingyas in our territory is not an option. They must have to return to their homeland, Myanmar," said Muhammad Abdul Muhith, representative of the Bangladesh permanent mission to the UN.

Underscoring the need for improving the situation in Rakhine for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Rohingyas, he urged the international community, including the Asean, to continue their support in this regard.

Given the intensive political polarisation amid various global conflicts, the adoption of this year's resolution, with an unprecedented level of co-sponsorship, sends a powerful signal of global solidarity and the renewed commitment to addressing the Rohingya crisis, Muhith said.