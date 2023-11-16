Rohingya crisis a security concern: foreign secretary

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen yesterday said Rohingyas are citizens of Myanmar and successful repatriation to Myanmar is the only practical option to solve this long-standing humanitarian catastrophe.

"This is not just a humanitarian crisis; rather, it is a security concern that demands a collective, comprehensive, and collaborative response from the regional and international community," he said.

Speaking as the chief guest at a seminar, Masud said the Rohingya influx followed by their presence and subsequent events have been creating multifarious security threats for Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) organised the seminar on "Rohingya Crisis: Contemporary Security Dimensions and Future of Repatriation Process" at the BIISS auditorium.

BIISS Director General Major General Sheikh Pasha Habib Uddin delivered the welcome address and its Chairman AFM Gousal Azam Sarker presided over the seminar.

Senior officials from different ministries, diplomats, former envoys, senior military officials, media, researchers, academics and students from various universities, and representatives from different think tanks and international organisations participated in the seminar.