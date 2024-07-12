Myanmar responded positively in taking back Rohingyas: FM Hasan

Myanmar Foreign Minister Than Swe has responded positively to start repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland-Myanmar.

Myanmar's foreign minister expressed this positive approach during a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Hasan reminded his Myanmar counterpart of their previous discussions and said that Myanmar has been saying for a long time that they are willing to take back the Rohingya citizens who have been forcibly displaced from their country and have taken shelter in Bangladesh.

But no signs of its implementation have been observed yet, Hasan said during the meeting held yesterday.

He emphasised the issue by stating that only Myanmar can set a precedent to keep its promise when the repatriation process starts.

Myanmar's foreign minister responded positively and reiterated his country's intention to begin repatriation as soon as possible in consultation with his government, Hasan said.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.3 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.

Meanwhile, on the last day of the retreat, the BIMSTEC foreign ministers had a courtesy call on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.