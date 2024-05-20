Myanmar can demonstrate its willingness by starting Rohingya repatriation: FM Hasan

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has told outgoing Myanmar Ambassador Aung Kyaw Moe that Myamar can demonstrate its willingness by at least starting the Rohingya repatriation.

He said this when the Myanmar ambassador called on the minister at the foreign ministry yesterday.

"Repatriation with the full rights of the Rohingyas to Myanmar is the only solution to the Rohingya crisis," Hasan Mahmud told the Myanmar envoy.

Myanmar's foreign minister during a bilateral meeting in Uganda early this year expressed opinion that Rohingya repatriation could start this year.

Aung Kyao Moe told the minister that the current conflicts between the Myanmar army and the ethnic groups is the reason why the repatriation has not happened yet.

However, Myanmar would be try more to start the repatriation of the Rohingya.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister yesterday directed the senior officials of the ministry to effectively coordinate the activities of the Bangladesh missions abroad, supervise and improve the services to the Bangladeshi expatriates.

Chairing the meeting, Hasan Mahmud said Bangladesh needs to achieve the trade targets set by the government.

He discussed various aspects of the activities of the foreign ministry and coordination of the activities of relevant ministries.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen moderated the Senior Officers Meeting.