Japan to give $2.7m for Rohingyas

The Japanese government has decided to provide the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with USD 2.7 million in assistance for the Rohingyas and host communities in Cox's Bazar.

The aid is for the implementation of WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), disaster risk reduction, shelter upgrade, site management and site development and protection for the displaced Rohingyas and host communities.

In this connection, an Exchange of Notes was signed today by Japan Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori and IOM Bangladesh Mission Chief Abdusattor Esoev, a Japan embassy press release said here.

The project, will reach approximately 500,000 Rohingyas and people of host communities in Cox's Bazar district in total, implementing a comprehensive plan to improve the living conditions among the Rohingya and host population in Cox's Bazar, in the sector of WASH, disaster risk reduction, shelter or non-food items, site management and protection.

Ambassador Iwama expressed his hope that the support from the government of Japan would improve the living conditions of both Rohingya and host communities.

Hoping that this project will reach many people in the camps as well as host communities, Iwama said, "Japan will continue to work towards sustainable solutions including the support of the repatriation of refugees to Myanmar and will cooperate with international organisations such as IOM."

Terming Japan as a very important partner for IOM in the Rohingya Response, IOM mission chief Esoev said: "Reduced humanitarian funding for the Rohingya refugees is becoming a significant challenge, and we sincerely appreciate that the people and Government of Japan have continuously supported IOM's interventions in the response since 2017."

Since the beginning of the Rohingya crisis in August 2017, Japan has been a steady supporter of the crisis, contributing over US$220 million to IOM and other UN agencies as well as NGOs in Bangladesh, including through this new funding.