India, China can help resolve Rohingya crisis

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said repatriation with civil rights and dignity is the eventual solution to the Rohingya crisis.

To accomplish this complicated task, more involvement from India alongside Chinese mediation is crucial, he added.

He was speaking at a seminar on the Rohingya crisis, organised by Overseas Correspondents Association of Bangladesh marking its 45th founding anniversary, at Jatiya Press Club.

"The regional powers like India and China are vital... if we can ensure their enhanced engagement, we believe the crisis could be resolved," he said.

The minister said creating livelihood facilities in Rohingya camps or relocating a small number to third countries could be counterproductive as it will instill a false hope among them, and won't solve the crisis.

Hasan said US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, during his recent visit, gave some suggestions to handle the crisis. "But I don't want to disclose it right now," he said.

Myanmar authorities are willing to start the Rohingya repatriation process to minimise the global pressure being mounted on the country, said the minister.

He said Bangladesh has taken the path of diplomacy to put pressure on Myanmar to repatriate the Rohingyas, while Gambia filed a case with the International Criminal Court against Myanmar.

The Gambia has informed Bangladesh that the case is going in the right direction and a positive result will come soon to this end, he said.

"We hope the verdict will be delivered in favour of Bangladesh. Then, more global pressure will be put on Myanmar," he added.

He also said the funding for Rohingyas declined last year, and hoped it will increase this year.

Foreign relations experts and senior journalists who cover the crisis also spoke on the occasion.