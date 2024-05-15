25pc Rohingya girls faced sexual harassment: study

Newly-arrived Rohingya refugees receive food donated by people at a beach in Laweueng, Pidie district in Indonesia’s Aceh province yesterday. Photo: AFP

A new study on the Rohingya population in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char revealed yesterday that around 25 percent of adolescent girls, under the age of 16, and 44 percent of young women faced unwanted sexual contact from July 2023 to January 2024.

The study, conducted by Gender and Adolescent: Global Evidence (GAGE) with data from 834 respondents, showed that 18 percent of adolescent boys and 33 percent of young men also encountered unwanted sexual contact.

The findings were revealed in a dissemination workshop titled "Run up to the Summit for Future: Learning from Research on Adolescent Wellbeing in Bangladesh, Challenges and Priorities" organised by GAGE at a hotel in the capital.

Dr Laura Reichenbach, dean of BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, said the GAGE programme is a decade-long (2016-2026) mixed-methods longitudinal research initiative exploring the gendered experiences of young people -- from adolescence till they transition into early adulthood.

According to the study, 15 percent of adolescent girls and 47 percent of young women -- 20.5 years old on average -- were married prior to the age of 18.

Among child brides, 82 percent reported that their parents had made the decision to get them married.

Regarding child marriage in the Rohingya community, Dr Muhammad Munir Hussain, national programme officer of UNFPA, said society does not believe that education for girls is effective, even now.Innovative programmes are required to keep girls in school and reduce child marriage.

"Child marriage is a burning issue. We are taking actions to reduce it continually," asserted Dr Zobaier Galib, directorate general of Family planning, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the study, 63 percent of young people agreed that girls should only be sent to school if they are not needed for work at home.

Furthermore, 64 percent agreed that if a family can only afford to send one child to secondary school, it should be a boy.

As per the findings, it was also observed that Bhasan Char, which is peaceful and under-populated compared to Cox's Bazar, had better opportunities for adolescent girls and young women to acquire education and skills training.

TM Asaduzzaman, senior education specialist of World Bank, mentioned the role technology and communities play in reducing drop out levels in Rohingya camps.

The incentive schemes must be revisited to engage the community in education. Environments of schools, health facilities and ICT arrangements should be developed to make education more comfortable, he said

Dr AQM Shafiul Azam, director of planning and development wing, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, Ministry of Education suggested, "Government's Generation Breakthrough project (2014-2023) addressed the education of adolescent girls. But education must not only be knowledge based, it needs to be skill based to achieve ultimate development."

Keya Khan, director general of department of Women Affairs from Ministry of Women and Children's Affairs opined, "There are more vulnerabilities and challenges about the youth population -- like child marriage, education dropouts and gender based violence. We must leverage all our knowledge to make a sustainable Bangladesh and fulfil the SDGs."