Three Bangladeshi comics worth your attention

Shesh Raater Shopno

Photo: Orchid Chakma

People often tell you not to judge a book by its cover. But it's impossible to do otherwise and fall in love with the cover of Shesh Raater Shopno by Ayman Awsaf. This heartwarming collection of comic strips offers a delightful slice-of-life narrative, following the adventures of a young girl as she navigates her youth, surrounded by friends and family. If you want, you can also check out the comic on Ayman's Webtoon profile at "Double A Workshop".

Captain Kathal

Photo: Orchid Chakma

Captain Kathal is like the Bangladeshi Batman, but he's even cooler than his name suggests. With his own Alfred-like sidekick named Kuddus and a Kathal Jet, Captain Kathal stands out in the superhero world. What I love most is his creative use of "kathaler atha" to catch criminals. He tackles everyday crimes and injustices commonly seen on the streets of our country. The comic is well-written with local twists and boasts excellent character designs. At this point, I'm almost convinced that Captain Kathal is a clever propaganda tool to make us appreciate our national fruit.

Protibastob

Photo: Orchid Chakma

Since 2022, Dhaka Comics has been publishing Protibastob, a captivating comic collection. Last year's edition centered around the theme of "dreams and memories," and the writers and artists truly did justice to this concept. The cover of Protibastob immediately drew me in, but the stories and artwork inside were what truly amazed me. I hope Dhaka Comics continues to release more editions of Protibastob in the coming years, as it would be a great service to comic book lovers and the broader comic book community in our country.