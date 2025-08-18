A gruesome tragedy behind closed doors

Woman killed by husband in Shewrapara the latest in a disturbing trend

We are deeply alarmed by the recurring incidents of women being murdered by their husbands. On April 8, a man allegedly killed his wife, child, and his wife's elder sister over a family dispute in Narayanganj. On June 18, another man reportedly murdered his wife and disposed of her body in a pond in Golapganj, Sylhet. Most recently, on August 13, Syeda Fahmida Tahsin (Keya) was allegedly murdered by her husband, Sifat Ali, in their flat in Shewrapara, Dhaka. These brutal incidents have once again exposed the deeply rooted culture of intimate partner violence in our society. They also highlight the glaring absence of adequate support systems for potential victims, as well as weaknesses in our law enforcement and legal system in preventing such crimes.

According to Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), between January and July this year, a staggering 133 women were killed by their husbands, while another 42 were murdered by members of their husbands' families. ASK reported 363 incidents of domestic violence during this time, which resulted in 322 deaths. Among them, 208 women and children were victims of murder, while 114 individuals died by suicide. Reportedly, Sifat used to beat Keya frequently, which she endured for the sake of their four children. Tragically, in the end, she lost her life. According to Keya's family, Sifat strangled her and then attempted to stage the incident as a suicide before leaving her body at the hospital and fleeing the scene. While Keya's family filed a case, the police are yet to arrest her husband.

The question is, is the state doing enough to stop such brutal fates from befalling our women, who continue to endure abuse at the hands of their husbands with no support from anywhere? While their families often remain silent about the violence faced by their daughters—as was the case for Keya—the state has also failed to establish a support system where these women can seek help. We do have a national emergency service '999' and the National Women's Protection Helpline '109' under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, which receive thousands of calls for help every day, but these have hardly been effective in reducing cases of domestic violence.

We, therefore, urge the government to build a robust mechanism through which women can seek help and find shelter when needed. Breaking the silence around intimate partner violence is equally crucial. More importantly, cases filed in connection with domestic violence must be expedited and concluded with conviction. In the case of Keya's death, the state must ensure her husband is arrested and brought to justice.