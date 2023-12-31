Expatriates can be the face of ‘positive Bangladesh’

Says foreign minister marking National Expatriates Day

Scholars Bangladesh Society and Centre for NRB Foundation celebrated “National Expatriates Day (NRB Day 2023)” at a city hotel yesterday. On the occasion, they also felicitated some individuals. Photo: Star

Expatriate Bangladeshis can play an important role in "branding" a positive Bangladesh across the globe under the government's public diplomacy effort, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday.

"I want to increase investment [in Bangladesh] and for this a change in branding is required. Our [present] branding is of a poverty-ridden Bangladesh," he said, adding, the world has yet to know that Bangladesh is going to be the ninth largest consumer market by 2030.

He was addressing an event marking the first National Expatriates Day organised by Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry at the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

Last year, the government announced December 30 as National Expatriates Day which was observed for the first time this year.

Addressing yesterday's event as chief guest, Momen said as part of its public diplomacy, the foreign ministry has established "Bangabandhu Corners" at its 81 missions worldwide.

The initiative's one of the aims is to involve expatriates through workshops and seminars with media, universities, and opinion builders of those countries throughout the year.

He said many Bangladeshis have attained success overseas as professionals and businesspersons by utilising their talent and working hard. He urged them to invest their assets in Bangladesh.

The government will provide all kinds of support and facilities for investing in Bangladesh, he added.

He also said on an average, Bangladesh received $17.5 billion in remittance each year between 2009 and 2022, but the amount is not significant compared to the workforce sent abroad.

One main reason behind this is lack of skilled migrant workforce, he said, adding, only 1.5 percent Bangladeshis in the Middle East are professionals.

He said ensuring safe, orderly, regular and responsible migration is a duty of the government as well as other stakeholders like recruiting agencies and civil society.

Chairing the event, Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad echoed the same.

The world will seek to hire people from Bangladesh if they are prepared with adequate skills training, he said.

He emphasised that his ministry has ensured sending more migrant workers and called for relevant institutions to take adequate steps to increase remittance.

Mahtabur Rahman, president of NRB CIP Association, urged the government to readjust interest rate provided for US dollar bonds considering rates provided in the international market.

This can significantly address the country's ongoing foreign currency reserve crisis, he added.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said the foreign ministry, through its different missions, has been providing services to Bangladeshi expatriates.

With deeper coordination among relevant ministries, it will be easier to provide better services to the expatriates, he added.

At the programme, the expatriates' welfare ministry recognised expatriates with "CIP (NRB) Awards" for their economic contributions in three categories -- for direct investment in Bangladesh's industry sector, sending the highest amount of remittance through authorised channels, and importing Bangladeshi products.

A total of 241 expatriates received the award for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023.