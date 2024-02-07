Environment minister urges Saudi Arabia to ease remittance transfer process

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury urged the Saudi government to simplify the process of remittance transfer which would significantly benefit Bangladeshi expatriates.

The minister said this when the ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh, Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan, paid a courtesy call on him at his office at the secretariat today.

The minister sought Saudi cooperation to implement Bangladesh government's climate strategies, including the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, and take action against pollution, improve waste management, and promote renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.

He said collaboration between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia can lead to innovative solutions and accelerate progress towards a more sustainable future.

The Saudi ambassador said KSA has invested USD three billion for renewable energy in Bangladesh.

He also reiterated Saudi Arabia's commitment to bolstering cooperation with Bangladesh in environmental initiatives and expressed interest in exploring partnerships with Bangladesh on initiatives like renewable energy development, sustainable development goals, and climate actions.

During the meeting, discussion was held over enhancing bilateral cooperation between the KSA and Bangladesh in the areas of environmental conservation, and climate change mitigation.