Star, BRAC launch ‘Remittance Award’

Initiative aims to recognise migrant workers’ contributions

To honour the contributions of migrant workers to the country's GDP growth and their role in enriching foreign currency reserves, The Daily Star and BRAC have jointly initiated the "Remittance Award".

A memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed by Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, and Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC, at BRAC Centre in the capital on December 17.

The award aims to recognise migrant workers, their family members, and various organisations participating in the remittance sending and receiving system in the countries.

This initiative will honour the workers under the categories -- top remittance senders (overall), top remittance senders (women), remittance senders according to the long duration of their migration, remittance senders who have invested in the country (entrepreneurship), remittance senders who have invested in their society (social cause), meritorious children of the migrants, returnee migrant workers who are doing something significant, remittance senders investing in the agricultural sector, environment, or climate resilience, and banks and financial institutions for their innovation in bringing remittance.