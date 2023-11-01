Migration
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:49 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:52 AM

Most Viewed

Migration

Oman suspends new visas for Bangladeshis

Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:49 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:52 AM

Oman has suspended the issuance of visas across all categories for Bangladeshis from Tuesday, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has said.

The ROP confirmed the suspension of "visa conversions" for expatriates arriving in Oman on tourist and visit visas, reports Times of Oman today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Previously, expatriates entering the country on visit visas could convert their status to employment visas. However, they will now be required to leave the country and return on a work visa.

In a statement, the ROP said, "The ROP, within its review of the policies for obtaining some types of visas, announces the suspension of the conversion of all types of tourist and visit visas to work visas for all nationalities coming to the Sultanate of Oman, as well as the issuance of all types of new visas for Bangladeshi Citizens, effective Tuesday (October 31, 2023) till further notice."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশিদের জন্য সব ধরনের ভিসা বন্ধ করল ওমান

রয়্যাল ওমান পুলিশ (আরওপি) জানিয়েছে, আজ থেকে সব শ্রেণির বাংলাদেশি নাগরিকদের নতুন ভিসা ইস্যু স্থগিত কার্যকর হবে।

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি নেতা মির্জা আব্বাস ও আলাল গ্রেপ্তার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
X