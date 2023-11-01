Oman suspends new visas for Bangladeshis

Oman has suspended the issuance of visas across all categories for Bangladeshis from Tuesday, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has said.

The ROP confirmed the suspension of "visa conversions" for expatriates arriving in Oman on tourist and visit visas, reports Times of Oman today.

Previously, expatriates entering the country on visit visas could convert their status to employment visas. However, they will now be required to leave the country and return on a work visa.

In a statement, the ROP said, "The ROP, within its review of the policies for obtaining some types of visas, announces the suspension of the conversion of all types of tourist and visit visas to work visas for all nationalities coming to the Sultanate of Oman, as well as the issuance of all types of new visas for Bangladeshi Citizens, effective Tuesday (October 31, 2023) till further notice."