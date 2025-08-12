Migration rights groups alarmed over possible clearing of Malaysia recruitment syndicate suspects

According to reports, the family of former finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and three ex-MPs, allegedly linked to the syndicate, are set to be freed from allegations

Bangladesh Civil Society for Migrants (BCSM), a coalition of 23 organisations working on migration rights, has voiced deep concern over media reports suggesting that several individuals accused of involvement in a "syndicate" controlling recruitment to Malaysia may be cleared of charges.

According to reports, the family of former finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and three ex-MPs, allegedly linked to the syndicate, are set to be freed from allegations. Separately, Malaysian outlet Malaysiakini reported that Bangladesh has agreed to a Malaysian request to suspend investigations into an influential group accused of exploiting Bangladeshi migrant workers bound for the Southeast Asian nation.

BCSM warned that such moves risk sending the wrong message and could pave the way for similar recruitment cartels to re-emerge.

"Those who were involved in past syndicates must face justice and should under no circumstances be allowed to take part again in sending workers abroad," the coalition said in a statement signed by BCSM Chair Dr Tasneem Siddiqui and Co-chair Syed Saiful Haque. The coalition stressed that past irregularities, including the activities of syndicates, had led to the closure of the Malaysian labour market on multiple occasions including the last one on May 31 last year.

In its statement, BCSM demanded judicial inquiries into the allegations, a resumption of halted investigations, and public disclosure of the progress made by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) regarding the syndicate. Referring to the government's economic white paper, past media reports, and ACC complaints, BCSM noted that in 2022, 2023, and 2024, Bangladeshi workers headed for Malaysia paid five to six times the officially fixed recruitment cost under a syndicate of 101 recruiting agents. This, it alleged, led to corruption worth several thousand crore taka involving networks in both Malaysia and Bangladesh. Similar irregularities had been reported in 2017 and 2018, when a 10-member syndicate dominated the process, but no one was ever prosecuted.

"The dismantling of the syndicate must remain a priority," BCSM said, warning that dropping charges now would be "unacceptable." The coalition has a track record of opposing recruitment syndicates. In April 2022, it issued a statement highlighting how irregularities and lack of transparency repeatedly marred worker recruitment to Malaysia, damaging Bangladesh's reputation and leaving migrants financially burdened. The 23 organisations in BCSM include the Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU), WARBE Development Foundation, BRAC, Ovibashi Karmi Unnayan Program (OKUP), Ain o Salish Kendra, BASUG-Diaspora and Development, Rights Jessore, Manusher Jonno Foundation, Bangladesh Migrant Women Workers Association (BOMSA), Bangladesh Construction and Wood Workers' Federation (BCWWF), Young Power in Social Action (YPSA), and Bangladesh Nari Sramik Kendra (BNSK), among others.