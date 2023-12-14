136 Bangladeshi migrants return from Libya

The government today brought back a group of 136 irregular Bangladeshi migrants from Libya.

The migrants, who were at a detention centre in the North African country, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in a Buraq Air flight, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli helped in bringing back the Bangladeshis with support from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the release added.

With them, a total of 534 irregular migrants have been brought back home from Libya since November 28.

Officials from the foreign ministry and IOM Bangladesh yesterday greeted the returnees at the airport.

Besides, IOM provided Tk 6,058 each to the migrants as "pocket money" and some food.

Earlier, a batch of 145 Bangladeshi irregular migrants were brought back home from Libya on December 6.

On November 28, a group of 143 Bangladeshis were repatriated in a Buraq Air chartered flight while another group of 110 Bangladeshis returned home following the same process on November 30.