IndiGo, Japan Airlines agree codeshare partnership

IndiGo and Japan Airlines has announced that they have agreed on codeshare partnership which will greatly benefit the customers by providing more travel options between Japan and India.

The cooperation will allow Japan Airlines to strengthen its connectivity into India initially, while enabling more travel options for IndiGo customers on Japan Airlines' extensive domestic and international network in later phases.

IndiGo, India's leading airline with over 60% market share, and Japan Airlines will commence codeshare on India domestic routes which connect to Japan Airlines operated flights from/to Delhi and Bengaluru.

Currently, Japan Airlines operates daily services between Tokyo Haneda-Delhi route, and three times a week services between Tokyo Narita-Bengaluru, supporting the air travel demand between the two countries.

