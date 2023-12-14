Russian missile strikes on Kyiv injure dozens

Children’s hospital damaged; Zelensky urges European, US allies to unblock aid

A volley of Russian missiles wounded dozens of people and damaged a children's hospital yesterday in the worst attack on Kyiv in months, officials said, as Ukraine pleads for Western military aid.

AFP journalists in the capital heard several explosions before dawn and air raid sirens sounded soon after that.

Ukraine's air force said it had downed all 10 missiles targeting the city and the health ministry said 53 people were wounded, including two children.

Most injuries were caused by "glass shards, household items and the shock wave" as missile debris fell mostly in eastern parts of the city, the ministry said.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said a kindergarten building was also damaged. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the work of the military and pledged to bolster the country's air defences.

"It is important for people, it is important for cities and it is important for Ukraine," he said on social media.

"Russia has once again confirmed its title as a shameful country that releases rockets at night, hitting residential areas, kindergartens and energy facilities in winter," he said.

The strikes came as Zelensky arrived in Norway to meet with leaders of the five Nordic nations, who are key donors.

Ukraine "can't win without help," Zelensky told reporters following talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. "But you can't lose, because (all) you have (is) your country," he continued.

Zelensky earlier this week left Washington without managing to convince a divided Congress to approve a new $60 billion aid package, saying only that he had received "positive" signals.

Speaking alongside Zelensky at the White House on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said that the United States would "continue to supply Ukraine with critical weapons and equipment as long as we can."

"I will not walk away from Ukraine," Biden said, warning that a Ukrainian defeat would mean "would-be aggressors everywhere will be emboldened".

The Ukrainian leader dismissed suggestions he could concede territory taken by Russia since its February 2022 invasion to move any ceasefire closer.

The conflict is expected to be a key topic for a European Union summit this week. Speaking in the European Parliament yesterday, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen urged the bloc's 27 leaders to back massive financial aid for Ukraine and Kyiv's ambitions for membership talks.