Russia strikes Ukraine with 450 drones

2 killed; apartment hit

A firefighter works at apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 21, 2025. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Russia fired a volley of drones and missiles at Ukraine early yesterday, hitting apartment blocks and a nursery in Kyiv, days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed holding a fresh round of peace talks.

Moscow has not responded to Zelensky's call for new negotiations this week or an ultimatum by US President Donald Trump to make progress on a peace deal or face massive sanctions.

Two people were killed across the country, Zelensky said. Russia launched 450 drones and missiles in total, according to Ukraine's air force.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in the capital, Kyiv, while rescuers were still sifting through the rubble.

Zelensky condemned the strikes as an "assault on humanity" and said at least 15 other people had been wounded in the attacks, including a 12-year-old boy.

Efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to the three-year war have stalled in recent weeks.

The two sides last met for direct negotiations more than a month ago in Istanbul.

They did not make any progress towards a ceasefire, instead agreeing to a series of prisoner exchanges.