CAA in focus as Modi, Mamata court Bengal

Cooch Behar, the crucial north West Bengal district in India, became subject to strong opposing political views yesterday as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies within 30 km of each other. While Banerjee labelled the BJP worse than a snake -- "You can trust a snake and even pet it, but not the BJP" --- the PM addressed what has come to be the burning political issue in the state, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). But his defence was crouched in an attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress -- the CAA is being tarred to remove attention from corruption, he said. "They (INDIA bloc) never cared for the marginalised communities. Now that we have brought CAA, they are spreading rumours and lies. It is Modi ki guarantee to provide citizenship to those who have faith in Maa Bharati," he said yesterday evening, addressing a rally at Rash Mela grounds. The CAA issue was addressed by Banerjee. As soon as one registers under the Citizenship Amendment Act, one will be deemed to be from Bangladesh and they will lose all basic rights, she told her audience.