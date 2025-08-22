Bus fare hike on Dhaka-Narayanganj route postponed

Decision reversed amid protests; fare to remain Tk 50

Amid protests, the decision to raise bus fare by Tk 5 on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route has been postponed, keeping the fare unchanged at Tk 50 for now.

Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zahidul Islam Miah announced the reversal in a Facebook post this morning.

"Due to unavoidable reasons, the decision taken on August 20 regarding increased fares of Bondhon and Utsab Paribahan has been postponed. Therefore, the fare on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route will remain unchanged," read the notice.

"A meeting of the Narayanganj District Passengers and Goods Transport Committee will be convened soon to discuss bus fares. Until a decision is made in that meeting, the fare will remain Tk 50. Bus owners have been informed of this, and instructions have been sent to all counters," Narayanganj Additional Deputy Commissioner Alamgir Hussain said over a phone call.

The bus fare hike, approved on Wednesday during a meeting of the Narayanganj District Passengers and Goods Transport Committee, had faced strong opposition from students and general commuters.