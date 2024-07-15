Rights
Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 15, 2024 09:07 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 01:51 AM

Most Viewed

Rights

BCL men, quota protesters clash at JU campus

Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 15, 2024 09:07 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 01:51 AM
Photo: Star

A clash broke out at Jahangirnagar University between quota protesters and BCL leaders and activists.

The clash started around 7:30pm infront of Bangabandhu Hall, which went on till the filing of this report around 8:20pm, reports our Savar correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Protesting students brought out a procession from Central Library around 6:30pm to protest the prime minister's speech and the attacks on students across the country.

When the procession reached Bangabandhu Hall at 7:30pm, a group of Chhatra League leaders and activists blocked them. At that time, there were chases and counter-chases between the two sides.

Three people were injured due to the pelting of brick chips during the clash between the two sides.

The identity of the injured could not be found.

A protesting student, Megh, said BCL leader and activists attacked them and abused female students. During the attack, many students were injured.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
জাবিতে আন্দোলনকারী শিক্ষার্থীদের ওপর ফের ছাত্রলীগ নেতাকর্মীদের হামলা
|ক্যাম্পাস

জাবিতে আন্দোলনকারী শিক্ষার্থীদের ওপর ফের ছাত্রলীগ নেতাকর্মীদের হামলা

‘আমরা ঘটনাস্থলে এসেছি। পরিস্থিতি স্বাভাবিক করার চেষ্টা করছি।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

রাজু ভাস্কর্যের সামনে জড়ো হচ্ছেন ছাত্রলীগ নেতাকর্মীরা, থাকবেন ‘সতর্ক পাহারায়’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification