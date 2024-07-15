BCL men, quota protesters clash at JU campus

A clash broke out at Jahangirnagar University between quota protesters and BCL leaders and activists.

The clash started around 7:30pm infront of Bangabandhu Hall, which went on till the filing of this report around 8:20pm, reports our Savar correspondent.

Protesting students brought out a procession from Central Library around 6:30pm to protest the prime minister's speech and the attacks on students across the country.

When the procession reached Bangabandhu Hall at 7:30pm, a group of Chhatra League leaders and activists blocked them. At that time, there were chases and counter-chases between the two sides.

Three people were injured due to the pelting of brick chips during the clash between the two sides.

The identity of the injured could not be found.

A protesting student, Megh, said BCL leader and activists attacked them and abused female students. During the attack, many students were injured.