Jamaat ameer undergoes successful bypass surgery

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman underwent successful coronary artery bypass surgery at a Dhaka hospital today.

Dr Jahangir Kabir, the cardiologist who led the procedure at United Hospital, told media that the surgery was completed without any complications.

"We used the latest advanced technology during the operation. Instead of three, we performed four bypasses to prevent any future complications," he said.

The Jamaat ameer is currently in the Intensive Care Unit and is expected to return home within seven days, the physician said.

Shafiqur had been under medical care at United Hospital following a health scare during Jamaat's national rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on July 19. He collapsed twice while delivering his speech and had to complete his remarks seated before being rushed to the hospital.

Briefing the media, Dr Jahangir noted that the most important aspect was the Jamaat leader's confidence in the local medical team, opting to undergo the surgery in Bangladesh rather than going abroad.

Dr Jahangir added that the Jamaat ameer is expected to resume his political activities within three weeks.