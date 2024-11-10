Wildlife hunting, trafficking must stop: Rizwana

Wildlife hunting, capturing, and trafficking must end to protect biodiversity, said Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday.

She called for the preservation of all wildlife, including tigers and elephants, and urged that deforestation be stopped to save existing forests.

Rizwana was speaking as the chief guest at the national closing ceremony of the "Wildlife Olympiad" held at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in Dhaka.

She mentioned various measures taken to protect Bangladesh's only coral island, St Martin's, and urged people to avoid using plastic bags, unnecessary honking, and to save electricity by turning off fans and lights during the day.

The event showcased the Olympiad's theme song and a musical drama, followed by a pledge against wildlife poaching. All participating students received T-shirts, certificates, and gift items, while winners in each category were awarded cash prizes of BDT 50,000, 30,000, and 20,000 for first, second, and third places, respectively.

This year's Olympiad drew 107,000 students nationwide, registered both online and offline. The district rounds took place across the country, with the forest department awarding prizes and certificates to district-level winners.

Prior to the event, the adviser laid the foundation stone for a six-story academic building and inaugurated an eight-story ICT building at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.