When breathing becomes a peril

Unchecked construction work, vehicle emissions choke Mohammadpur residents

Dust swirls like a phantom fog through Dhaka's Mohammadpur Beribadh and Dhaka Udyan. Unplanned construction works are a common sight on the roads, spewing debris and despair in equal measure.

The situation turns worse when winter tightens its grip, as the pollution turns into a suffocating haze.

For residents, each breath feels like a gamble, a choice between what they say is "toxic air" and the ever-present threat of respiratory illness.

A major reason behind toxicity in Dhaka's air is the emissions released from unfit vehicles, say experts.

When this correspondent visited the areas recently, he observed that road expansion work was ongoing on both sides. Additionally, there were bricks, sand, and brick chips strewn all over the sites.

70 percent of the pollution in the area results from black smoke emitted by unfit vehicles and dust from the roads.

Humaira Mansur, a student at University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh who resides in Dhaka Udyan, said she has developed respiratory problems over the past year due to the situation in the area.

"I had no breathing problems before moving from Uttara to this area a year ago. However, after consulting a doctor, I was diagnosed with respiratory issues. I am now considering leaving the area," she said.

Rafiqul Amin, a banker working at a private bank, voiced his worries regarding the dusty road during rush hour.

Nahian Jamal Joyeeta, another ULAB student who has been commuting to the area on a regular basis for the past four years, expressed similar sentiments.

"Since childhood, I have had dust allergies, sinus and asthma. My asthma hadn't relapsed for a long time until I started coming to this area. It has worsened after Covid-19 since road constructions and volume of vehicles has increased," she said.

Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, dean of the Faculty of Science at Stamford University Bangladesh and Chairman of the Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies, pointed out that their research identifies this spot as one of the most polluted areas in Dhaka city.

"I visited the area a week ago and found the same issue," he said.

According to him, 70 percent of the pollution in the area results from black smoke emitted by unfit vehicles and dust from the roads. Ongoing government and private construction projects are responsible for the remaining thirty percent.

In the interim, he suggested frequent road watering to reduce pollution, and he recommended that road repairs be made as a permanent solution to the issue.

As for residents and commuters, they have to resort to whatever methods they need to manage their ailments.