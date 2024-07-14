Preserving Mughal-era mosque: No step taken even 23 months after publishing gazette

The Department of Archaeology had published a gazette notification on August 1, 2022 mentioning that it would take measures to preserve the Puran Jame Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque in Saptibari Gilabari village under Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila.

However, even after 23 months, it has yet to take any step to this end.

In fact, not even a signboard declaring the mosque an antiquity has been placed on its premises.

According to the DoA and locals, the mosque was built in 1565 during the Mughal-era on seven decimals of land. It is 42 feet in length and 16 feet in width and has 3 minarets above the main gate in front of it. There is also an ancient well on the mosque's premises.

"The mosque is nearly 600 years old. Its historical significance, especially being a specimen of Mughal-era architecture, is immense. We were happy when the DoA issued the gazette declaring the mosque an antiquity and announced to take measures to preserve it. However, it is disappointing that nearly two years have passed but no effort has yet been made to this end," said Mahfuj Avin, a local resident.

Ershad Alam, president of the mosque's managing committee, said DoA officials had visited the mosque numerous times before issuing the gazette recognising its historical significance, but they have not taken any steps to preserve it yet."

Habibur Rahman, custodian of the DoA in Rangpur Division, said, "We have not received any instruction regarding preservation of the mosque so far. We will take steps if we receive any instruction from the higher authorities."

Contacted, Naheed Sultana, regional director of DoA in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, said the mosque is the second most ancient structure in Lalmonirhat district.

"We have got the allotment to preserve the mosque. It is unfortunate that a signboard has not been placed in front of the mosque yet. I will find out why it didn't happen. All necessary work to preserve the mosque will be done in the current fiscal year," she added.