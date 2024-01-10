Once a haven for birds, now on deathbed

Jahangirnagar University's Jayapara Lake, once a vibrant habitat for migratory birds, has been neglected for over a decade. Faculty members attribute the current state -- filled with aquatic plants and garbage -- to authorities' indifference.

Despite pleas for action, the lake remains widely neglected since 2013.

Once, the 21.45-acre lake was a haven for local and migratory birds, attracting people to witness its serene beauty. Today, there's hardly any space for birds to move. The lake was last cleaned over a decade ago. It was under lease at that time, according to JU estate office.

The terms of the lease expired back in August, 2013, after which the lake came under the jurisdiction of JU authorities.

This year, the estate office cleaned only two lakes out of four where migratory birds used to flock together. Jayapara Lake was not among them.

Md Azim Uddin, deputy registrar (estate), said, " The lake needs excavation as it doesn't have water anymore. The authorities concerned don't give us the budget to clean it."

According to students and environmentalists, the authority has been ignoring their calls to clean up the lake and their inaction threatens the ecological balance of this wetland.

''I wrote a letter in 2022 urging the authorities to clean all the lakes for a safe habitat for migratory birds. I also mentioned Jayapara Lake in my letter. But I received no response," said Prof Kamrul Hasan of the Zoology department.

Referring to his recent visit to the lake, he said, "There is sufficient water in the lake and what the estate office is referring to is not true."

"Birds will roam in the lake if it is cleaned. Rare species of birds used to flock together here including Little Grebe and Purple Swamphen, and they used to breed here. The waterbody is so vast that it resembles a beel... so it will be a good habitat for both migratory and local birds," Prof Kamrul said.

He added that over 3,000 birds would be able to come here once the lake is cleared, and it would not require clearing every year.

Contacted, JU Pro Vice-Chancellor (education) Prof Mostafa Feeroz said he has been advocating to clean the lake for years, but to no avail. The once flowing lake is now on deathbed, he said.

The condition of the lake has deteriorated so much that it might take a huge amount of money to recover and excavate it, he added.

JU VC Prof Nurul Alam said he would visit the lake soon and take steps accordingly.