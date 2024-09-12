Khaleda Zia admitted to Evercare Hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital last night.

"As per the medical board's decision, Madam (Khaleda) has been brought to Evercare Hospital at night. The board has recommended several tests," said her physician, Professor AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said Khaleda has been placed in a private cabin following her admission to the hospital.

"The next course of her treatment will be determined after reviewing the test results," Zahid said.

The BNP chief reached at the hospital from her Gulshan residence around 1:40am, said BNP media cell member Syrul Kabir Khan.

On August 21, Khaleda returned home after a 45-day treatment at Evercare Hospital. On July 8, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital six days after she had been discharged from the same hospital with various ailments.

A group of specialist doctors, led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, successfully installed a pacemaker in her chest on June 23.

Khaleda has long been battling various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidneys, lungs, heart, and eyes.

The BNP chief's doctors have been recommending sending her abroad since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021.

On October 26 last year, three US specialist doctors completed the hepatic procedure known as the transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS procedure) to stop water accretion in Khaleda Zia's stomach and chest, and bleeding in her liver.

She was placed in Old Dhaka Central Jail on February 8, 2018, after a special court sentenced her to five years in prison in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

On October 30, 2018, the High Court raised her punishment to 10 years. Later, she was convicted in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda from jail after 776 days through an executive order suspending her sentence on March 25, 2020, with conditions that she would stay in her Gulshan house and not leave the country.

On August 6, Khaleda was completely freed by an order of President Mohammed Shahabuddin.