Incomplete bridge poses safety risks

The construction of a bridge over the Ratnai river in the Durakuti area on Lalmonirhat-Moghalhat road has stalled, creating significant challenges for local residents and traders.

Although the project contract stipulated completion by November 7 this year, only 20 percent of the bridge work is finished.

The delay is primarily due to unresolved land acquisition issues for the bridge's connecting road, which has halted construction for an extended period.

As a result, residents are forced to use the existing, deteriorating bridge, which poses safety risks.

The old structure is limited to light vehicles, preventing heavy traffic from passing through and forcing traders to take lengthy detours. This not only increases transportation costs but also complicates the movement of goods in the region, said Monoranjan Roy, a local college teacher.

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) reported that the bridge, measuring 47 metres in length and 10.3 metres in width, was designed to cost Tk 9 crore.

The project, led by construction firm Mainuddin Banshi, began in October 2022. However, land acquisition complications have stalled progress.RHD's Executive Engineer in Lalmonirhat, Abdul Momen, said the allocation for land acquisition has been approved and payments to landowners will be made soon.

He said the construction will resume shortly. "We hope to complete the project within the next six to seven months."