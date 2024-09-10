Govt to honour martyrs of July uprising on Sept 14

The government will honour the martyrs of the students-people uprising on September 14.

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam said a commemorative meeting in memory of all the martyrs in the students-people uprising will be organised on September 14, said a press release.

"The government will give the highest honour to the martyrs' families in the commemorative meeting," he said.

"Bangla Blockade", "Complete Shutdown" and "Long March to Dhaka" must be highlighted in the commemoration as those words acted as a tonic in the mass movement, he said, adding that the commemorative meeting will be organised in such a way so that it can create the atmosphere of the July mass movement.

Nahid will work as the focal point of the commemorative meeting.

Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md Mushfiqur Rahman along with senior officials of the ministry were present in the meeting.