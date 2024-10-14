First meeting of constitution reform commission held virtually

The first meeting of the Constitution Reform Commission was held virtually yesterday evening, according to a press release.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the commission's scope of work and operational procedures. The press release stated that a decision was made to create an official email account for public communication, and a website for the commission will be launched soon.

The next meeting of the commission is scheduled to be held on October 21 at its office in Dhaka. The press release also mentioned that the government is in the process of setting up the commission's office in the parliament area.

The meeting was presided over by the commission's head, Professor Ali Riaz, and attended by members Professor Sumaiya Khair, Barrister Imran Siddique, Professor Mohammad Ikramul Haque, Barrister M Moin Alam Ferozi, Firoz Ahmed, Md Mustain Billah, and Md Mahfuz Alam.