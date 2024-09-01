Climate Justice Idea Competition: Three teams emerge victorious

Winners of the 3rd “Climate Justice Idea Competition 2024” along with judges and dignitaries at the capital’s The Daily Star Centre yesterday. The winning teams -- Atlas, Unanimous, and Swaccha -- received awards for working in three critical areas: Circular Economy, Water Rights, and Energy Transition. The grand finale of the competition was held at The Daily Star Centre, jointly organised by ActionAid Bangladesh and The Daily Star. Out of 156 teams from across the country, nine finalists were selected to present their ideas at the event. Photo: Star

Three young teams won the 3rd "Climate Justice Idea Competition 2024," yesterday for presenting innovative solutions to the ongoing climate crisis.

The grand finale of the competition was held at The Daily Star Centre, jointly organised by ActionAid Bangladesh and The Daily Star.

The winning teams -- Atlas, Unanimous, and Swaccha -- received awards for working in three critical areas: Circular Economy, Water Rights, and Energy Transition.

Out of 156 teams from across the country, nine finalists were selected to present their ideas at the event.

Team Atlas was awarded for their innovative IT-enabled robotics system, "Agrover," designed to enhance efficient and sustainable agriculture by automating tasks such as sowing seeds, planting, spraying fertilisers, and weeding, while also gathering crucial data on pH levels, temperature, sunlight, and more.

Team Unanimous was recognised for addressing severe waterlogging issues with concrete pavements that allow water to pass through, while Team Swaccha was awarded for proposing a biodegradable toothbrush aimed at reducing plastic use and pollution.

The winning teams received crests and cheques of Tk 50,000, while the other finalists received certifications.

Each team pitched their ideas to a jury panel that included Anowarul Amin, director of public affairs, communications, and sustainability at Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages; Cezanne Mujibul Hasan, country director of Swisscontact Bangladesh; Galib Bin Mohammad, CMO and senior executive director at Walton; Jahrat Adib Chowdhury, chief legal officer and company secretary at Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd; and Nazmul Ahsan, manager of young people at ActionAid Bangladesh.

Ibrahim Al-Zayad, chair of the executive board at ActionAid International Bangladesh Society, announced plans to develop a "museum of ideas" where the 147 unimplemented concepts could be revisited and advanced by others.

Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh, emphasised in her welcome speech that while many new and innovative ideas emerge from youth competitions each year, they often fade due to a lack of proper funding and promotion.

She urged the corporate sector and media to provide the necessary support to sustain and promote these ideas.

Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, congratulated all participating teams, emphasising on the large number of entries.

He criticised the government's negligence on climate change, warning that once tipping points are reached, there's no turning back.

"These innovative ideas can bring change, and we will work to bring them more into the public eye," he said of the solutions provided by the 156 participating teams.